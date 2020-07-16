CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.75. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CESDF. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.