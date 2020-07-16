Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.53. Check Cap shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,792,800 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Check Cap alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Check Cap Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.