Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $24.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

CAKE opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

