CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.18

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and traded as low as $11.97. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.542 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

