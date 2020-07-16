Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,431 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

