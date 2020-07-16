Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

