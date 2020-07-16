Citigroup Boosts Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $9.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.