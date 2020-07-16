Citigroup Upgrades RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Neutral

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMR. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RMR stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Equities analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

