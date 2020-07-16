Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $175.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTXS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

