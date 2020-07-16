City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.72

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.72 and traded as low as $87.00. City of London Group shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a report on Monday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

