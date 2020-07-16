Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $320.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 481,451 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

