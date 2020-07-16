Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $301.96

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.96 and traded as high as $336.00. Clipper Logistics shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 38,026 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.81. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

