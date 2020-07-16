COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

