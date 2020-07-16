ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFMS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

ConforMIS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.13.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 165.61% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 273.5% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

