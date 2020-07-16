Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

CEIX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. Consol Energy’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

