Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 74.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,224,474 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,791,568.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

