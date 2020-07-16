Copart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,502% compared to the average volume of 286 call options.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Copart alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Copart stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.