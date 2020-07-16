Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 359.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

