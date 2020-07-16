Cowen Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $65.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

