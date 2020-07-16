Credit Suisse Group Boosts Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Price Target to $0.70

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The company had revenue of $250.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Baytex Energy by 203.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Baytex Energy by 328.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,937,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,275 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.