Credit Suisse Group Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $128.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.