Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 65,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $4,942,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,509.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

