Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

CCK stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crown by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

