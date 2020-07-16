CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 208,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 386.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

