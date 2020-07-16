Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. Research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

