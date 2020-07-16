Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $41.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 77985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,378 shares of company stock worth $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

