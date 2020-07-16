Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $12.75

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $12.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

