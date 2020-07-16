Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 930,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

