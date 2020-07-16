Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 151.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,331 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 69.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

ENZ stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.