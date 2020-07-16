Deutsche Bank AG Has $30,000 Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. Mackinac Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

