Deutsche Bank AG Has $32,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ABB were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

