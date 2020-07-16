Deutsche Bank AG Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

