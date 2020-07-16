Deutsche Bank AG Has $35,000 Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 68.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Rev Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

