Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

