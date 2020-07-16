Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,088,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

