Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. HSBC has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

