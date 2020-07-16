Deutsche Bank Upgrades Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) to “Buy”

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RXN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,277.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

