Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.