Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

DIN opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,807,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

