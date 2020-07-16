Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target Raised to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 656 ($8.07) target price (up from GBX 634 ($7.80)) on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Monday, June 29th.

LON:GROW opened at GBX 480 ($5.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 7.76. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.14.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

