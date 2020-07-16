Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 208.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.15.

DBX opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 606,200 shares of company stock worth $12,355,822. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.