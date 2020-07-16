Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) target price (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($12.55).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,175 ($14.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.08. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

