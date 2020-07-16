E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) PT Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

SSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

NYSE SSP opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.