easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

easyJet stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

