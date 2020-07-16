Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora cut Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,428,360 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,613,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $12,620,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Embraer by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 569,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

