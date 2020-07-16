Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

