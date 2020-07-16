Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

