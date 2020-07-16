Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Discovery Communications worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

