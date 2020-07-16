Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

