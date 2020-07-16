Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

